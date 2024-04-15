Federal parliament inquires into council sustainability, challenges

The head of Victoria's peak local government body says a federal parliamentary inquiry into council sustainability is the most important investigation in a decade.
In a new inquiry, the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Regional Development, Infrastructure and Transport is examining local government sustainability.
Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV) president David Clark said federal funding was "absolutely crucial," for local government, as most of the sector's funding - apart from rates - came from the commonwealth.
"That's really the key issue, the state government makes our rules and affects how we do things, but the "feds" are where the money comes from.
"That's particularly the case for rural councils, were about 40 per cent of our money comes from Financial Assistance Grants (FAG) and Roads to Recovery funding."
Standing committee chair Northern Territory Labor MP Luke Gosling said the inquiry had prioritised a "deeper understanding of local government financial sustainability and funding frameworks, alongside the changing infrastructure requirements and service delivery obligations for local governments".
"Local government sustainability is essential to supporting our Australian communities through the provision of vital infrastructure and related services," Mr Gosling said.
"The committee is seeking to understand the challenges faced by local governments in servicing infrastructure requirements across Australia's regional, rural, and remote locations."
The committee was aware of significant public infrastructure workforce shortages, particularly in local government areas, and the importance of promoting skills development and job security for Australians.
The timing of the inquiry could be read two ways, Cr Clark said.
"One is are they trying to get it out of the way and get it done, given we are due for an election within the next 12 months, or is it actually a way of helping inform the government?"
Last year's Grattan Institute report on roads funding had made "really, really clear observations" on funding priorities and how the money flowed from the federal government, he said.
"I think that type of work will have a substantial impact on this inquiry, in terms of what the government thinks they need to look at," he said.
He hoped the inquiry outcomes would guide policies, formulated and presented by both the government and opposition, in the lead-up to the next election.
Victoria was best served by the FAG's, as it had more people in a smaller area - "I don't think any of councils are flush with money," he said.
"The concept of continuing a per-capital model, we believe, is logical.
"The argument we have made at the national level is that we are always happy for a review, but we need to see some more money on the table."
Governments were mistaken if they believed "everybody would be happy" if they approached the issue believing it could be covered by a redistribution of the current funds, he said.
He said the MAV would be making a submission.
Rural Councils Victoria is also making a submission to the inquiry.
It has encouraged its member councils to complete a survey, to help the government "fully understand the dilemmas councils face and provide the support our communities need," chair Mary-Ann Brown said.
Submissions close on May 3.
Further information on the inquiry, including the terms of reference and how to contribute, is available on the Committee's website.
