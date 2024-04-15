Stock & Land
Home/News

Federal parliament inquires into council sustainability, challenges

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 15 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Municipal Association of Victoria president David Clark says he hopes a new inquiry into local government sustainability will inform policies for the next federal election. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Municipal Association of Victoria president David Clark says he hopes a new inquiry into local government sustainability will inform policies for the next federal election. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

The head of Victoria's peak local government body says a federal parliamentary inquiry into council sustainability is the most important investigation in a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.