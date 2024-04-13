Stock & Land
Tasmanian farmer bucks trend to breed better Boer goats for meat

By Barry Murphy
April 13 2024 - 1:00pm
Callan Morse, Barrington, Tasmania, has developed a niche breeding Boer studstock for commercial farms. Picture by Barry Murphy
A Tasmanian goat farmer is bucking the trend to breed quality Boer stock for a growing goat meat market.

Barry Murphy

Journalist

