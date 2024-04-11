Stock & Land
Home/News

Dimopoulus defends wild dog control changes, as SA council raises concerns for local farmers

PP
By Philippe Perez
Updated April 11 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Environment Minister Steve Dimopoulos speaking in Ballarat on Thursday. Picture by Nieve Walton
Environment Minister Steve Dimopoulos speaking in Ballarat on Thursday. Picture by Nieve Walton

Victoria's Environment Minister Steve Dimopoulos has defended a decision to end the killing of dingoes on private land in the state's north-west, despite growing concerns across the border in South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.