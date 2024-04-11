Stock & Land
Home/News

NSW buyers take home top-priced lots at Paringa's 20-year anniversary sale

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 11 2024 - 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banongill South Pastoral Co livestock manager Sam Pope, Vite Vite, Ray White GTSM auctioneer James Brown and Paringa Livestock stud co-principal Tom Lawson, Murrindindi, with one of Mr Pope's four purchases. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Banongill South Pastoral Co livestock manager Sam Pope, Vite Vite, Ray White GTSM auctioneer James Brown and Paringa Livestock stud co-principal Tom Lawson, Murrindindi, with one of Mr Pope's four purchases. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

An "exceptional lineup" of Paringa Livestock's finest have led to NSW buyers taking home the top-priced lots at the stud's 20 year anniversary sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.