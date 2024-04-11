NSW buyers take home top-priced lots at Paringa's 20-year anniversary sale

An "exceptional lineup" of Paringa Livestock's finest have led to NSW buyers taking home the top-priced lots at the stud's 20 year anniversary sale.
Paringa Livestock stud co-principal Tom Lawson, Murrindindi, said he thoroughly enjoyed celebrating the stud's 20-year anniversary at the autumn sale today, April 11, which attracted a mixture of returning and new buyers.
He said most of the bulls went to long-term buyers who sell direct to slaughter, with a good mixture of new buyers.
Paringa Livestock offered 17 bulls and sold 11 to a top price of $10,000 and average price of $7136, while the six cow and calf outfits had total clearance to a top price of $12,000 and average price of $7333.
An additional sixteen of 17 offered females sold to $5000 with an average price of $3468, while 32 of 69 semen straws sold to a top price of $50 per straw, with an average of $39.
The sale offered 109 lots overall and sold 65 to a top price of $12,000, and average price of $2757.
Another bull sold after the sale concluded.
The Rock Angus, The Rock, NSW, bought the top-priced lot, one of the six cow and calf outfits, Paringa Mountaneer Q46, for $12,000.
The top-priced lot was also the Lawson family's pick of the lineup.
The cow's March 2024 TransTasman Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values (EBVs) included +3.2 kilograms birth weight (BW), +47kg 200-day weight, +84kg 400-day weight and +108kg 600-day weight, as well as +3.4 per cent intramuscular fat (IMF) and +6.5 square centimetres eye muscle area (EMA).
The top-priced bull, Lot 35, Paringa Fireball U15, sold for $10,000 to R4H Pastoral Co, Bemboka, NSW.
Its EBVs included +1.7kg BW, +41kg 200-day weight, +74kg 400-day weight and +96kg 600-day weight, as well as +3.8cm scrotal size, +11.2sqcm EMA and +6.3pc IMF.
Volume buyers included Col Flanagan, Warrenbayne, who bought nine females, and Sam Pope, Banongill South Pastoral Co, Vite Vite, who bought five bulls.
Mr Pope bought Lot 25, Paringa Double Up T55, Lot 34, Paringa Double Up U4, Lot 36, Paringa Fireball U13, Lot 38, Paringa Fireball U6, and Lot 33, Paringa Double Up U1.
"They'll be our heifer bulls this year, joined in November for spring calvers," he said.
"We were looking for low calving ease, as well as IMF which is why I like the Fireball bulls, I'm sold on their IMF as well as rib and rump."
He said he was a returning buyer, it was his second attendance at a Paringa Livestock sale.
Mr Lawson said he was very pleased with the support at the sale.
"[The top cow] was a pretty unique unit, the mother of Statesman S115 (a recent top seller for AgriGene)," he said.
"The two top-price bulls had high marbling and were balanced Fireball sons," he said.
"The 18-month-old bull T57 went to Craig and Lisa Schultz who run one of the best cow herds around."
Mr Schultz, Culcairn, NSW, bought the second top-priced bull, Paringa Veracious T57, for $9000.
Ray White GTSM auctioneer James Brown said the sale was very well-supported with an "exceptional" lineup.
"The offering Tom and Olivia selected and put up was straight from the core of the herd," he said.
"We don't normally sell bulls publicly in the autumn, they averaged very well and sold very well."
He said the lots sold to the Northern Territory, NSW, western and north-east Victoria.
