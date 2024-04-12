Stock & Land
National Water Initiative needs renewal for changing water demands

By Philippe Perez
April 12 2024 - 11:05am
Revitalising water management is urgently needed to address climate change and changing water demands, according to an interim review by the National Productivity Commission. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
A new report from the National Productivity Commission said that revitalising water management is urgently needed to address climate change and changing water demands.

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

