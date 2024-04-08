Leawood genetics head as far as Queensland after an 'outstanding' clearance

Leawood Angus has had an influx of new buyers at its autumn sale, with its genetics heading north to Queensland for the stud's first time.
Meanwhile, two south Gippsland buyers had a fierce bidding war over the top-priced bull.
Brian McCormack, Nutrien South Gippsland, bought the top-priced bull on behalf of Alen and Julie Coulter, Nalajule Pty Ltd, Mardan, at Leawood Angus' autumn bull sale today, April 8.
The top-priced bull, Lot 3, Leawood Perennial T460, was sired by Leawood Perennial P294 and out of Leawood Vanilla P431.
Its estimated breeding values included a birth weight (BW) of 38 kilograms, 44 centimetres scrotal size (SS), 128 square centimetres eye muscle area (EMA) and 6.7 per cent intramuscular fat (IMF).
Mr McCormack said the bull had strong figures across the board, with low birth weight and good shape and muscle.
"They usually buy a bull once a year," he said.
"They're in hill country, they usually sell their steer calves at about 15-16 months of age ready for grass fattening for feedlotters.
"The heifers are usually retained to breed back into the herd."
The sale offered 41 bulls with 40 lots sold to $17,000, and an average price of $8951.
The final bull, Lot 32, sold immediately after the sale concluded.
Leawood Angus stud co-principal Luke Stuckey, Flynn, said they were very pleased with the sale.
"We were a bit nervous coming into it but overall we're rapt for sure," he said.
"We sold to Queensland which was really exciting, and a lot of new faces and new people bought multiple bulls which doesn't happen very often."
The stud offered its largest spread of 16 sires in this year's autumn draft.
Mr Stuckey said in another stud first, they also sold six registered females as part of their commercial females section of the sale.
The sale offered six lots of cows with calves at foot, 22 cows and calves total, to a top price of $3500 and average price of $3072.
Volume buyers Kevin Opray and Maree Avery, Hedley, bought Lot 2, Leawood Ragnar T415, and Lot 6, Leawood Steaks T559, and were the runner-up bidder on the top-priced bull.
Mr Opray said they were returning buyers, for the past five years.
"I like the genetics here and, as far as I'm concerned, they're as good as you can get for temperament," he said.
Their agent, Phelan & Henderson & Co director David Phelan said the run of bulls offered at this year's sale was outstanding.
He said Phelan & Henderson & Co purchased eight bulls on behalf of south Gippsland clients.
Nutrien studstock manager Peter Godbolt said several bulls were remaining in south Gippsland, but a few bulls went towards central Victoria and Queensland.
"It was a great sale considering this year, to get a full clearance in the season and market conditions we've been having is an outstanding sale," he said.
"It's great the Stuckey programs are getting recognised in the area because they're breeding great cattle.
"They're easy doing with plenty of meat, and good thorough outlooks."
