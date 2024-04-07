Stock & Land
Home/News

Melbourne's Moving Feast kitchen: revitalising unsold produce for social impact

April 8 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Purpose Precinct chef Chris Locke, Member for Northern Metropolitan Sheena Watt, Employment Minister Vicki Ward, Good Cycles chief executive Jaison Hoernel and STREAT chief executive Rebecca Scott. Picture supplied by Miller Marks-Boulton.
Purpose Precinct chef Chris Locke, Member for Northern Metropolitan Sheena Watt, Employment Minister Vicki Ward, Good Cycles chief executive Jaison Hoernel and STREAT chief executive Rebecca Scott. Picture supplied by Miller Marks-Boulton.

A newly-opened market kitchen with an aim to provide new pathways for the unemployed is inviting regional producers to supply fresh unsold produce to be used in its production line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.