Volunteer firies have a well-earned break: a view from readers and their paddocks

A father-and-son firefighting team have been photographed enjoying a well-deserved break and meal in south-west Victoria.
The photo was sent in by Alysia Sanderson, Myamyn, who captured her husband Thomas and their son Jacob, 16, enjoying a meal courtesy of the Green Hills Hotel, Condah.
"They're members of the Myamyn Fire Brigade and the photo was taken after attending a local fire at Condah," Ms Sanderson said.
Meanwhile, regular contributor and Bookaar grazier Margaret Hallyburton captured a photo of an autumn sunrise on her property Boiardo near Camperdown.
"The photo was taken when I was feeding some of the poddy calves," Mrs Hallyburton said.
Would you like your agricultural photo featured in Stock & Land's Social Media Snapshot?
Tag @StockandLand on Instagram, send it via Facebook or email your photo to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockand.com.au.
