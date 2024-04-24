Autumn sunsets: a view from readers and their paddocks

From sunsets to selfies, people are being urged to share their favourite photographs of Victorian agriculture.
First-time contributor Indi Dean recently snapped a sunset photo at her parent's Pearsondale farm near sale which features two heifers with calves at foot.
The photos were captured at River Dean Park.
"My parents run an Angus beef farm running about 150 breeders," Ms Dean said.
Meanwhile, Tracey Kruger shared a photo of a Hereford calf on her Croxton East farm, which appeared to take part in a "selfie".
"That look when you check your phone's weather forecast for the next day and realise it's going to be another scorcher," Mrs Kruger said.
