Kiri Handreck captures storm brewing: a view from readers and their paddocks

First-time contributor Kiri Handreck has captured the moment a storm brewed over her Byaduk shearing shed.
The April 1 storm brought widespread rain across large parts of Victoria, with some falls of up to 85 millimetres recorded about Melbourne and towards Gippsland.
"We ended up with about 5mm only," Ms Handreck said.
Meanwhile, central Victorian farmer Gerald Fasso was amazed recently after capturing a photo of swallows in her hay shed.
"I've never seen so many swallows in one place at one time before," she said.
"I would have counted over 80 of them."
Would you like your agricultural photo featured in Stock & Land's Social Media Snapshot?
Tag @StockandLand on Instagram, send it via Facebook or email your photo to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockand.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.