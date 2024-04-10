Peppercorn trees and newborn calves: a view from readers and their paddocks

Eastern Victorian grazier Leanne Jennings has captured a photo of a hundred-year-old tree on her property at Broadlands, near Bairnsdale, where her family have farmed for more than 150 years.
"They are peppercorns that were planted probably 100 years ago and have lasted due to no white ants in our area," Ms Jennings said.
"People planted them to distract white ants from their homes... and currently the cattle live underneath and prune them."
The Jennings family started farming in the area in 1867 and the original property, Estella Park, named after the original owner's daughters, Esther and Ellen, remains in the family.
The property was settled more than a century and a half ago by Ms Jennings' great-great-grandfather, William Jennings.
