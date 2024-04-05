Stock & Land
Expressions of interest for on-farm demonstration opportunity now open

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
April 5 2024 - 12:00pm
Mortlake BetterBeef group leader Mike Carroll, Widgeegonga, Derrinallum says he'll be asking members of his group if they'd be interested in taking part in the latest round of projects. File picture
Agriculture Victoria and Meat & Livestock Australia want to establish five new on-farm demonstration projects, covering areas such as managing or adapting to a changing climate, reducing emissions and biosecurity risks.

