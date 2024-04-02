Stock & Land
Home/News

Wonthaggi and Mornington break century-long records for April rain

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated April 3 2024 - 11:01am, first published April 2 2024 - 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bass grazier Trevor Heywood said he's had a "perfect start" after recording 75 millimetres of rain within 24 hours. Picture supplied
Bass grazier Trevor Heywood said he's had a "perfect start" after recording 75 millimetres of rain within 24 hours. Picture supplied

Most of Victoria has experienced its autumn break for the year, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, as Wonthaggi and Mornington break all-time records for rain totals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.