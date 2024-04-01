Police investigating arson attack on Nutrien office at Bairnsdale saleyards

Victoria Police is investigating an arson attack on Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock's office at the Bairnsdale saleyards.
A fire was started by unknown offenders at the office on Saturday night, March 30, sometime between 9.30pm and 12.30am.
"It is believed unknown offenders forced entry to a business on Giles Street and caused a small fire," a police spokesperson said.
"No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing."
Nutrien East Gippsland livestock manager Brad Obst said the arson attack was likely carried out by "kids".
He said there was no video or camera footage which could be used to find the culprits.
However, a video was posted to social media, highlighting the damage caused by the fire.
It was believed there was no motive for the arson attack.
Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
