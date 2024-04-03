Kelpies in a tree and a cow with twins: a view from readers and their paddocks

Farmers across Victoria are desperately holding out for an autumn reprieve after many grazing areas across the state recorded next to no rainfall in March.
Western district grazier Margaret Hallyburton, Boiardo, Bookaar, said this week's rainfall event was a welcome relief, but farmers urgently needed more rain to prop-up pastures and increase water storage levels on farm.
"We have not had any rain for over 10 weeks," she said.
"No rain in February and the one and half millimetres over two different days in March doesn't really count."
On the up side, Mrs Hallyburton captured a photo of one of her Angus cows alongside a set of twins.
"We've had 12 sets of twins so far," she said.
