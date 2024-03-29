Stock & Land
Farmers say there's a need for market access as electric utes set to arrive

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
March 29 2024 - 12:00pm
Electric vehicle importer Russell Klose, Yackandandah, says electric utes may be on the domestic market within a year. Picture supplied
Regional areas need better access to upcoming electric vehicles to help cut costs and address climate actions, experts and farmers say.

