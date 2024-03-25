TasFarmers calls for stability and consistency from new government

Tasmania's peak farming body has called on all politicians in the state to stop "post-election sniping" and get down to working in the best interests of people and business.
The Liberal Party is likely to retain power, forming a minority government after Saturday's poll.
TasFarmers president Ian Sauer said the organisation was seeking stability and consistency from the incoming government.
He said he was hoping once the election result was clear, the "hubris" of campaigning could be replaced by consultation and action from all parties.
"Today farming is a $6.2 billion industry and demands urgent attention, (it) should be a top priority for all politicians - this is not a cottage industry, by any stretch of the imagination," he said.
"We are happy to work collaboratively with everyone in the parliament, and we expect that position to be reciprocated.
"What we want is stability and consistency.
"In many instances, minority governments haven't proven to be overly successful - at the end of this Liberal government that had been proven quite well."
Mr Sauer said TasFarmers wanted to have "adults in the room".
"What we want is people who are not thinking about themselves, or their own tiny sector, but the whole of Tasmania," he said.
TasFarmers expected pledged election packages to be delivered, inculding - but not limited to - land access and compensation for the North West Transmission Development, sustainability, irrigation, education and training, housing and a greater oversight of government business enterprises.
Mr Sauer said the adoption of the land access code, development with the Victorian Farmers Federation was important, as was the strategic benefits payment for transmission lines.
"We are in the process of getting some economic modelling done on that and we would hope all the candidates and government would support that," he said.
Education and training was also vital for a "vibrant, profitable agricultural sector".
He said accommodation in the north-west, for younger students, was essential, as was relaxing laws around housing.
"There are areas in Tasmania where you can't get labour, because there is no-where for workers to live - we want planning laws relaxed," he said.
"We think that will be transformational, not only will people get jobs, but it will allow farmers to do the economic expansion they want and it will also increase the economic and social wellbeing of those smaller regional towns."
TasFarmers was happy to arrange collective, or individual, briefings for new Tasmanian MP's on the state's agriculture sector, its outputs and needs.
"We don't expect everyone to be an expert on the sector, but we do expect people to approach it with an open mind, good faith and a desire to work with us," Mr Sauer said.
"You can't expect all the candidates to understand agriculture, thats just a given fact - we are more than happy to play a 'building capacity' role, bringing those people up to speed about agriculture and what it means for the state."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.