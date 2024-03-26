Stock & Land
Home/News

Buyers scramble for lambs at Victorian and NSW saleyards days out from Easter

By Leann Dax
March 27 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siblings James and Georgie with their grandfather Glan Lines, Gum Hill, Mount Bryan, SA, attended the recent Jamestown, SA. sheep market. Picture by Kiara Stacey
Siblings James and Georgie with their grandfather Glan Lines, Gum Hill, Mount Bryan, SA, attended the recent Jamestown, SA. sheep market. Picture by Kiara Stacey

Lamb producers are experiencing a surge in prices just before Easter, driven by a tightening supply situation that has left domestic processors and exporters scrambling for numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.