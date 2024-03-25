Campaspe Shire sets up new Murray Basin Plan community reference group

A northern Victorian shire has invited representatives of business, agriculture, tourism and other industries, as well as the wider community, to take part in a new Murray Darling Basin Plan reference group.
Campaspe Shire council has called for expressions of interest from participants, interested in joining the new Murray-Darlin Basin Plan Community Reference Group (MDBP CRG).
Mayor Rob Amos said council established the group in response to the federal governments recently enacted Water Amendment (Restoring our Rivers) Act 2023 and revised Murray-Darling Basin Plan implementation.
The revised plan would see the reintroduction of water buybacks by the commonwealth from irrigation farmers.
"The purpose of the community reference group is to provide firsthand insights, information, advice and recommendations in relation to the social, economic, environmental and cultural impacts on Campaspe communities of the government's voluntary water purchase programs, and advise of preferred methods of community adjustment assistance," Cr Amos said.
"We want to ensure Campaspe's communities are adequately compensated for any socio-economic losses and fully supported in the transition so they can continue to thrive and prosper into the long-term future."
As an individual council and as part of the Murray River Group of Councils, Campaspe Shire Council campaigned strongly in 2023 against water buybacks, based on previous experience and independent research which predicted buybacks wouldl continue to cause significant negative socio-economic impacts on northern Victorian communities.
"We want to hear the lived experience, so we can continue to advocate strongly on their behalf as the government's water purchasing programs roll out," Cr Amos said.
"There is a legislative requirement for the Water Minister to consider socio-economic impacts on communities before approving a voluntary water purchase program.
"However, we are aware that an expression of interest process to trade water for the environment has already begun in Campaspe Shire so time is of the essence."
Cr Amos said he expected the group's engagement process to start in April and take three to four months to complete.
"People who wish to be on the group need to be able to commit to attending regular meetings and participating in discussions and activities during this time," he said.
"Most of the meetings will be online."
To lodge an expression of interest for the MDBP CRG, complete the online form via the Now Open section of Council's website.
Expressions of interest close at 5pm on Wednesday, 3 April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.