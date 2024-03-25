Stock & Land
Home/News

Campaspe Shire sets up new Murray Basin Plan community reference group

March 25 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campaspe mayor Rob Amos said council established the group in response to the federal governments recently enacted Water Amendment Act. Picture by Darren Howe
Campaspe mayor Rob Amos said council established the group in response to the federal governments recently enacted Water Amendment Act. Picture by Darren Howe

A northern Victorian shire has invited representatives of business, agriculture, tourism and other industries, as well as the wider community, to take part in a new Murray Darling Basin Plan reference group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.