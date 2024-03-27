Sheep on logs and triplet heifers: a view from readers and their paddocks

First-time contributor and western Victoria farmer Grace Elsom has captured rare phenomenon on her property in western Victoria.
"This year we had a set of triplets that are all heifers," the Macarthur farmer said.
"We also had a set of triplets that were all heifers in 2019 that all became breeders in our commercial herd."
Ashbourne farmer and contributor Vicky Maddocks also captured a quirky photo of some of her English-origin sheep in the Macedon Ranges.
She wasn't sure whether to call the photo "log jam" or "practicing for the log-rolling Olympics".
"It seemed as if they were having fun and all lining up for a go," she said.
Titles for these photos which show some of our sheep playing on a log, could include "log jam", or "tight-log walking circus" sheep, or perhaps "practising for the log-rolling Olympics"!
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land's Social Media Snapshot?
Tag @StockandLand on Instagram or send your photos via email to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockand.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.