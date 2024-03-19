Stock & Land
Urban creep a major factor in Pakenham saleyards closure, says VLE

March 20 2024 - 9:35am
Urbanisation of the Pakenham area means further land tax hikes on the areas saleyards are inevitable, says Victorian Livestock Exchange managing director Brian Paynter. File picture
Urbanisation of the Pakenham area means further land tax hikes on the areas saleyards are inevitable, says Victorian Livestock Exchange managing director Brian Paynter. File picture

Increasing urbanisation has been raised as a key issue behind the impending closure of the Pakenham saleyards.

