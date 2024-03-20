Stock & Land
Crunching your carbon emissions number and how expert Richard Eckard can help

March 20 2024 - 4:00pm
University of Melbourne Sustainable Agriculture professor Richard Eckard (middle) will conduct a workshop in Sale this month, pictured alongside Matt Crozier (left), Cavan Station, Yass, NSW, and Gippsland Agricultural Group board member David Caldwell, Coonmoor Pastoral Co, Lindenow South, at the 2022 Gippsland Red Meat Conference. Picture supplied
A progressive grassroots farmer group is getting its region ready for carbon emissions accounting and is set to host carbon specialist Richard Eckard next week to help farmers crunch the figures.

