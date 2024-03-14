Riddellvue's top bull goes to a leading Yarra Valley beef producer

A Yarra Valley repeat buyer has returned to Riddellvue Angus, Markwood, to pick up the top-priced bull.
Outlook Drive Investments, trading as Eyton on Yarra, Healesville, was one of several repeat buyers at the sale stud co-principal Ian Bates said.
Outlook bought Riddellvue Genesis T172 for $10,000.
NSW property Nap Nap, Maude, picked up six bulls, with Outlook and Yencken Pastoral, Mansfield each purchasing three.
"The sale was quite good, it would be nice to clear a few more bulls but I was happy with the way the females sold," Mr Bates said.
"Genesis' numbers suited Outlook, he has plenty of growth in him, good eye muscle area and manager Merv Steer liked the shape of him."
Lot 10, Riddellvue Genesis T172, a September 2022-drop bull, was sired by BJAQ04 Blackjack Genesis out of VRBQ187 Riddellvue Wilpena Q187PV.
He had TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation (TACE) figures of a +4.8 kilogram birthweight, at +64kg 200-day weight, +112kg 400-day weight and +146kg 600-day weight.
Genesis had an eye muscle area (EMA) of +8.2 square centimetres, a rib measurement of +0.3 millimetres, a P8 measurement of -0.4.
His retail beef yield (RBY) was +0.6pc and his intramuscular fat (IMF) was +0.2pc.
The top priced female was lot 38, the September 2016 Anvil Wilcoola M388PV, which sold for $5000.
Wilcoola, who has a bull calf at foot, was described as having "a lot of depth in her pedigree".
She was sired by VICH152 Irelands Hierarchy H152PV out of CCVB353 Vermont Wilcoola B353SV
Lot 54, Riddelvue Champagne T156 was the sale-topping heifer, going for $4,500.
The sale - the second autumn auction on the property - followed a positive result, 12 months ago, the first after after the stud moved to Markwood from Alexandra.
"It's very similar to Alexandra, the climate in Markwood is similar and its the same feed wise," he said.
"I don't change the goalposts, I breed cows, and the bulls are an offset."
He said he kept "true to type" and didn't overfeed his cattle.
"There are exciting times to come, moving forward," he said.
"I like my 'calving ease' daughters to be positive, I like my fats to be up there.
"I am not worrying about massive 600-day growth or intramuscular fat, but I am mindful of it."
Mr Bates said the stud had introduced females to its sales to give producers the chance to secure "great genetics" out of the heart of Riddellvue's program.
Mr Steer said he liked "everything" about Riddellvue Genesis.
"I liked the looks, the length, the milk, the body, the birthweight - all the particulars about him," Mr Steer said.
"He just stood out, and I liked him."
He said he had some younger cows he would put Genesis over.
The property was running about 240 breeds and had bought from Riddellvue before.
"The return I get from the calves is what I like - they throw out good calves, and plenty of people want them," Mr Steer said.
Calves went to feedlots and bullock fatteners, through the Pakenham yards, although they are due to close at the end of June.
"I don't think I'll be sending to Leongatha - it's too far," he said.
"I'll have to think about Yea or going direct to buyers.
"I will be turning off weaners next month and they'll stand out - I reckon there will be some up around the 440 kilograms, at just over 12 months ago."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.