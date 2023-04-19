Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Victorian cattle sales experience strong restocker, feedlot demand

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
April 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul O'Neill, Waratah North, sold 12 Angus steers, 493kg, for $2020 or 409c/kg at Leongatha last week. Picture by Philippe Perez
Paul O'Neill, Waratah North, sold 12 Angus steers, 493kg, for $2020 or 409c/kg at Leongatha last week. Picture by Philippe Perez

Buyer confidence at cattle sales across eastern Australia has rebounded on the back of a series of shortened weeks brought on by two April public holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.