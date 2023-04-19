Stock & Land
Home/News

Gippsland Jersey met with baristas for a dairy event at Poowong

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gippsland Jersey co-director Sallie Jones welcomed baristas and hospitality industry workers on-farm to meet the dairy farmers. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Gippsland Jersey co-director Sallie Jones welcomed baristas and hospitality industry workers on-farm to meet the dairy farmers. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Milkshakes, coffee and sour-cream-topped potato wedges were on the cards at Gippsland Jersey's on-farm barista day to help showcase the importance of a key ingredient - milk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.