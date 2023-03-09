Stock & Land
Riddellvue Angus' move from Alexandra to Markwood pays dividends

By Andrew Miller
Updated March 10 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 8:53am
*23 of 31 bulls sold to $15,000, av $7717

The top-priced bull Riddellvue Plantation sold for $15000 to the Griffiths Family, Seymour. He's with Riddellvue's Ian Bates, Nutrien Yea livestock agent Rick Wills and Elders auctioneer Ryan Bajada, Elders Stud Stock, Picture by Janine Elen

RIDDELLVUE Angus co-principal Ian Bates says shifting to the King Valley from Alexandra has been a positive move, allowing a wider range of clients to be exposed to his bulls at this week's annual autumn sale.

