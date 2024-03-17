Stock & Land
Free wellbeing sessions to help farmers manage on-farm stress

By Rachel Simmonds
Updated March 20 2024 - 10:00am, first published March 17 2024 - 12:00pm
Nicole Parker, Alpine Mindset Coaching, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford, says a free six-week program would help equip farmers with necessary wellbeing skills. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Alpine Shire farmers will be able to access six free coaching sessions for mental health and wellbeing management, after flood recovery grants created a new initiative.

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

