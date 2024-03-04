Stock & Land
Home/News

Raglan farmers to bounce back from bushfire as fodder donations flood in

BM
By Barry Murphy
March 4 2024 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marianne, Angus and David Troup at their farm in Raglan following last week's bushfire. Picture by Barry Murphy
Marianne, Angus and David Troup at their farm in Raglan following last week's bushfire. Picture by Barry Murphy

Many Raglan farmers hope to bounce back from last week's bushfires as fodder donations flood in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.