Australian Food Group Pty Ltd agrees to a diversion program

March 1 2024 - 1:30pm
It comes after PrimeSafe charged Australian Food Group Pty Ltd with two counts of breaching the Meat Industry Act 1993. File picture
Australian Food Group Pty Ltd has accepted PrimeSafe's offer of a diversion program relating to charges arising from its handling of pigs at its Laverton North facility.

