Australian Food Group Pty Ltd agrees to a diversion program

Australian Food Group Pty Ltd has accepted PrimeSafe's offer of a diversion program relating to charges arising from its handling of pigs at its Laverton North facility.
In October 2023, after completing an investigation, PrimeSafe charged Australian Food Group Pty Ltd with two counts of breaching the Meat Industry Act 1993.
A diversion program involves acknowledging responsibility for the offending and agreeing to abide by set conditions, which in this case includes paying PrimeSafe's costs. If the conditions are met, the Australian Food Group Pty Ltd will no longer face charges that could have resulted in a criminal conviction.
"This prosecution sends a clear message that PrimeSafe licensees are expected to comply with all licence conditions, including those that relate to animal welfare," PrimeSafe chief executive Michael Coffey said.
"PrimeSafe is focused on ensuring the safety and wholesomeness of food and public confidence in food production in Victoria, so it's important that licensees abide by the rules."
