Stock & Land
Home/News

Banquet 'over the moon' with record price for an Angus bull in Victoria

Andrew Norris
PP
Joely Mitchell
By Andrew Norris, Philippe Perez, and Joely Mitchell
· Updated March 1 2024 - 7:39am, first published February 29 2024 - 7:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Godbolt, Nutrien, Gordon Branson, Dianna Meulendyks, Hamish Branson, Banquet, Mortlake and Ross Milne, Elders with record-breaking Banquet Tom Cruise T220, which sold for $230,000 to Bannaby Angus, Taralga, NSW. Picture by Philippe Perez.
Peter Godbolt, Nutrien, Gordon Branson, Dianna Meulendyks, Hamish Branson, Banquet, Mortlake and Ross Milne, Elders with record-breaking Banquet Tom Cruise T220, which sold for $230,000 to Bannaby Angus, Taralga, NSW. Picture by Philippe Perez.

Banquet Angus, has stunned bidders with a record for the highest-priced bull ever sold at a Victorian auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor of The Land.

PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

Stock & Land editor

Joely started her career at Stock & Land as a cadet journalist in 2016. She is now the editor of the paper.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.