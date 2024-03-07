Sunflowers, sunsets and silhouettes: a view from readers and their paddocks

Sunflowers, sheep and silhouette sunsets feature in this week's Social Media Snapshot a week into autumn.
Regular contributor and Croxton East farmer Tracey Kruger captured a photo of her sunflowers in western Victoria as they neared the end of their life.
"The sunflowers are almost finished, except for one little lower-lying section that's just coming into flower," she said.
"A nice little bonus on tonight's dog walk."
Meanwhile, Mia Mia farmer Geraldine Fasso snapped a photo of a sunset in central Victoria.
"It was a glorious sunset," Ms Fasso said.
Lill Daley also features with a photo from Bridgewater after he sheep were brought into the yards on the first day of shearing.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photos and a brief description to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockand.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.