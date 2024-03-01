Stock & Land
Home/News

Loddon Valley Merino Field Day showcase high quality flock

PP
By Philippe Perez
March 1 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Philippe Perez

Sheep producers showed off their best flocks at the Loddon Valley Stud Merino Field Day on Friday ahead of competition season and sales later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.