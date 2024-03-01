Loddon Valley Merino Field Day showcase high quality flock

Sheep producers showed off their best flocks at the Loddon Valley Stud Merino Field Day on Friday ahead of competition season and sales later this year.
Along with on-property field days at four studs, another 11 studs also showed their sheep at the Serpentine Recreation Reserve, ahead of the ram selling season later in the year.
The exhibiting Merino and Poll Merino studs included Kamarooka Park, Terrick West, Kedleston Park, Willera, Bennmann, East Loddon, Eildon Springs, Forest Springs, Hynam, Kerrilyn, Koole Vale, Longdale Park, Tamaleuca, Wattlebank and Woodpark.
The field day hosted two competitions including a best group of three lambs, as well as a new memorial fleece competition, held in memory of Ian Bennett from the Akeringa stud, Waubra.
