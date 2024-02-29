VFF launches Disaster Relief Fund to help farmers hit by storms, bushfires

The Victorian Farmers Federation has opened applications and is encouraging donations for its Disaster Relief Fund in the wake of devastating bushfires and storms that have hit farmers hard throughout February.
VFF president Emma Germano said many regional communities were left to pick up the pieces after a series of devastating natural disasters.
"From Gippsland, to the Grampians and now areas near Ballarat, many of our regional communities have been hit incredibly hard by severe thunderstorms and devastating bushfires," she said.
"Farmers have lost farm sheds, kilometres of fencing, stock, machinery and that's just from early assessments.
"We know there will be more, so we're getting on the front foot and opening our disaster relief fund applications."
Ms Germano said applications would be assessed immediately and pay-outs would take place soon.
"We're also collecting donations, if you are willing and in a position to contribute," she said.
"The VFF would like to express our gratitude to those who have already donated and thanks everyone who contributes, no matter how big or small."
The VFF DRF committee will oversee the collection of donations from the community, assessment of applications, and approval and distribution of individual grants to farmers up to the value of $5000.
Eligible farmers will have been affected by storms or bushfires that occurred from February 9, 2024.
Applications will be assessed individually based on the level of impact, vulnerability, urgency and evidence and will be open until March 10.
To be eligible to apply, you must be a farmer and must demonstrate sufficient need for financial assistance.
"When the fund was last enacted in 2020 after devastating bushfires, donations helped restore thousands of kilometres of damaged fencing, repaired pasture, replaced troughs and tanks and also contributed to fixing infrastructure," Ms Germano said.
"As some parts of Victoria begin the clean-up and assess the damage from recent wild weather, our thoughts again go out to those battling bushfires that continue to impact communities near Ballarat," Ms Germano said.
Further information, visit the VFF website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.