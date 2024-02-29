Stock & Land
Home/News

VFF launches Disaster Relief Fund to help farmers hit by storms, bushfires

February 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fund has been launched to help fires hit by recent storms and fires. Picture by James Ross/AAP Photos
A fund has been launched to help fires hit by recent storms and fires. Picture by James Ross/AAP Photos

The Victorian Farmers Federation has opened applications and is encouraging donations for its Disaster Relief Fund in the wake of devastating bushfires and storms that have hit farmers hard throughout February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.