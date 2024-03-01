Farmers warn drivers of 'road golf' as calls to fix roads go unanswered

Mount Wallace beef producer Janene Skidmore has stepped up her signage campaign alerting motorists about dangerous potholes and road conditions near her farm.
Last year Ms Skidmore, who runs Angus cattle, recently displayed a notice on her property on Geelong-Ballan Road calling for a stop to social media snappers and drone photographers.
She now has updated signage on her property to alert motorists about the "road golf course" on her local stretch of road, which she says has not been fixed for many years.
"I just want to tell people what I think about this road. You drive up here, and you have to dodge so many holes in this area," she said.
"When I have the livestock truck they very much slow down to get here, but if you were a car, no way - they only know one speed along here and that's flat out, foot to the floor"
Ms Skidmore said she has witnessed cars and trucks speed past her farm at unsafe speeds, and drivers also needed to take some responsibility on the road.
She said she had safety concerns for her cattle if someone were to drive into her front fence.
"I'm worried that someone's going to dodge a hole one day and go through my fence, and then cows get on the road and the cows get hit," she said.
The road surface was also not suitable for the B-double trucks that frequent it, according to Ms Skidmore.
"We've asked for an 80 kilometre zone out here, just to try and slow them down," she said.
"Down near the Mount Wallace Hall, the school bus goes in of a morning, about quarter-past-eight, picks the kids up and then comes out onto this road.
"Now there's a big S-bend near there and trucks regularly come around at 100kmh. it's only going to be a matter of time before the school bus gets hit and wiped out."
She said enquiries to her local member Michaela Settle over the issue have been "useless".
The call from Ms Skidmore comes after Kevin Bourke, Bessibelle also told ACM that he offered using his own equipment to fix dangerous conditions on Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road after consistent calls to VicRoads were unanswered.
Roads Minister Melissa Horne visited Ballan-Geelong Road in January 2023, and at the time promised 50 individual repairs to the road, costing about $1.16 million.
Ms Horne said repair and maintenance works were continuing on Geelong-Ballan Road until the end of June, which included road resurfacing and overtaking lane repairs.
"Crews are on the ground right now working to smooth and strengthen Geelong-Ballan Road to make it safer and easier for drivers to get where they need to go," Ms Horne said.
"This is on top of the 50 road repair projects completed on the road last year and part of our $770 million road maintenance road blitz across the state."
The Department of Transport and Planning said crews regularly inspected the road and were on site every two weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.