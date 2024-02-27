Stock & Land
Home/News

Farmers band together to plough kilometres of earth breaks ahead of extreme fire day

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
February 27 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chute farmer Ash McErvale is racing against the clock to plough mineral earth lines on his property ahead of elevated fire danger in Victoria. Picture supplied
Chute farmer Ash McErvale is racing against the clock to plough mineral earth lines on his property ahead of elevated fire danger in Victoria. Picture supplied

Ash McErvale is racing against the clock to construct a mineral earth line along the western boundary of his Chute property ahead of one of Victoria's most dangerous fire rating days this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.