Stock & Land
Home/News

Security camera vision reveals intensity of Grampians bushfire at Dadswells Bridge

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated February 28 2024 - 10:51am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hopea Suffolk & White Suffolks studs principal and CFA volunteer Ellie McDonald, Dadswells Bridge, has shared vision from the February 13 fire captured at her family's farm. Picture supplied
Hopea Suffolk & White Suffolks studs principal and CFA volunteer Ellie McDonald, Dadswells Bridge, has shared vision from the February 13 fire captured at her family's farm. Picture supplied

A Victorian farmer and CFA volunteer has used security camera footage to show the devastation caused during the Dadswells Bridge bushfire, which burnt 75 per cent of her property and killed 30 stud ewes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.