About 6000 livestock vaccinated in response to Shepparton anthrax outbreak

Almost 6,000 cattle and sheep have been vaccinated in response to anthrax detections on two properties near Shepparton.
Private veterinarians and Agriculture Victoria's Animal Health team have been working on the properties, and have found no further anthrax cases since initial detections.
Victoria chief veterinary officer Graeme Cooke said farmers in the region should still continue to monitor the health of their livestock and report any sudden deaths.
"Early reporting ensures we can effectively respond to any suspected cases of anthrax and put measures in place to limit the risk of spread," Dr Cooke said.
"You must report any cases of unexplained deaths where anthrax is suspected to the 24-hour Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888, to your local vet, or to Agriculture Victoria animal health staff on 136 186.".
Dr Cooke said landholders and vets were co-operating well in the vaccination and surveillance efforts so far, and working under careful biosecurity protocols.
"Vaccination is a crucial part of an effective response to anthrax, and Agriculture Victoria maintains a ready supply of vaccines for this purpose," he said.
"Significant progress has been made so far and will continue until all quarantine controls have been lifted,"
A total of 10 beef cattle have died across the two properties since anthrax was first detected.
Anthrax is caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis and is common in northern Victoria throughout the summer.
