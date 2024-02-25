Stock & Land
About 6000 livestock vaccinated in response to Shepparton anthrax outbreak

Updated February 26 2024 - 12:57pm, first published 10:58am
Almost 6,000 cattle and sheep have been vaccinated in response to anthrax detections on two properties near Shepparton.

