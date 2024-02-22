Stock & Land
Home/News

Whittlesea farmers approach council asking for greater rate clarity

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
February 22 2024 - 5:00pm
Glen Goulburn Poll Herefords co-principal Lynn Vearing has properties in Whittlesea, Glenburn and at Epping. He says he'd like to see a simpler form for applying for the Whittlesea shire farm rate. Picture by Andrew Miller
A group of Whittlesea based farmers has called on the local council to simplify the paperwork required to prove they are eligible for the shire's discounted farm rate.

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

