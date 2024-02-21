Fire strike teams in Tasmania ready to face floods and fires

Strike teams are prepped and ready to defend communities from fires today in Tasmania, while crews continue to respond to floods.
A bushfire watch and act order is now in place for Dee, Brady's Lake, Portal Road, Tarraleah and surrounds.
A fire is currently travelling towards Bradys Lake, with fire crews expecting it to be difficult to control.
A recent announcement said it could affect the listed towns by 4pm.
Tasmania Fire Service had strike teams at key locations in preparation for hot weather, dry and windy conditions, and an extreme fire danger forecast.
Like Victoria, southern Tasmania currently has a total fire ban in place.
Tasmania Fire Service deputy chief officer Matt Lowe said the ban would be in force until early Saturday morning.
He said the strike teams, at New Norfolk and Sorell, Tas, were ready to be sent to Upper Derwent Valley, Midlands, South East and East Coast regions.
Those regions are expected to reach an extreme fire danger rating today.
Mr Lowe said that the current raings were high for most districts today and tomorrow.
"Our statewide hot day response doubles the initial brigade response to any fires that do occur, and our aerial firefighting fleet remains on hand ready to respond and support ground crews across Tasmania," he said.
Mr Lower said last yesterday afternoon, five fires were reported in the Brady's Lake area, and crews responded with aircraft and land crews late into the night.
He said three fires were currently at an advice level and crews would reassess the danger this morning.
The current fire danger rating forecasts are high for most Tasmanian districts this week, and were expected to reach extreme
"This now means that no fires are permitted in the open in southern Tasmania, including incinerators, burn-offs, campfires, fire pots, and wood-fuelled barbecues," Mr Lowe said.
"Earlier this week we announced that all southern fire permits were suspended until further notice, and now with a total fire ban in place, anyone planning on lighting even a small fire must not do so."
He said people should report any fires or smoke immediately, stay prepared and ensure there are bushfire plans in place.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a minor flood warning for Scamander River yesterday, with affected areas including St Helens, Beaumaris, Scamander and surrounds.
The Tasman Highway was closed to all vehicles between Hodges Road, Pynegana and Reservoir Road due to floods.
People can check the fire danger rating in Tasmania here.
