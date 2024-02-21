Stock & Land
Home/News
Updated

Fire strike teams in Tasmania ready to face floods and fires

Updated February 22 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasman Highway, St Helens, Tas, was closed to all vehicles between Hodges Road, Pynegana and Reservoir Road. Picture supplied
The Tasman Highway, St Helens, Tas, was closed to all vehicles between Hodges Road, Pynegana and Reservoir Road. Picture supplied

Strike teams are prepped and ready to defend communities from fires today in Tasmania, while crews continue to respond to floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.