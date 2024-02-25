Stock & Land
Home/News

New strategies needed to help the health of farmers after natural disasters

PP
By Philippe Perez
February 25 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SA pastoralist Ellen Litchfield, Maree, SA wants to see proactive approaches in helping rural communities with their health. File picture
SA pastoralist Ellen Litchfield, Maree, SA wants to see proactive approaches in helping rural communities with their health. File picture

Farmers and health professionals are calling on health strategy changes to help regional, rural, and remote communities and the emergency services that serve them cope with the aftermath of natural disasters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.