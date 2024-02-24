Stock & Land
Tatyoon sets a movie backdrop to help 'dismantle the stigma' around suicide

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated February 28 2024 - 9:02am, first published February 25 2024 - 7:00am
Farmers and filmmakers have banded together at Tatyoon to create a movie to help push a conversation about wellbeing, and suicide in rural communities.

