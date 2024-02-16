SA feedlot buys up big at Boonaroo, with locals also getting in on the action

ONE South Australian feedlot has dominated the 2024 Boonaroo on property Angus sale in Casterton on Friday, paying the sale's top-priced bull and spending the most money by a fair margin.
Princess Royal dominated the early part of the sale and was the biggest volume buyer, paying a total of $185,000 for ten bulls.
Boonaroo sold 121 of 125 bulls offered under the hammer for an average of $11,892.
Princess Royal's bag of buys also included the top-priced bull, Lot 9, Boonaroo Effective T202, sold for $34,000.
The August 2022-drop weighed 804 kilograms, with his recorded estimated breeding values (EBV) including a birthweight of +4.3, a 200-day weight of +52kg, a 400-day weight of +100kg, a 600-day weight of +131kg, and an eye muscle depth of +3.8.
His sire was Kidman Effective Q16, while his dam was Boonaroo Fatima Q260.
Luke Bavistock, Princess Royal, Burra, SA, said he had been willing to pay for quality genetics.
"We've bought here in the last couple of years, and we tend to target the top end of the bulls on offer here," he said.
He said the 10 bulls will play an integral part in their 20,000-head feedlot, which also consists of "a couple thousand breeders."
"The idea is to continue breeding to have something feedlot ready."
"We think Boonaroo has taken the time to get things right and has really put some real good work into their bulls this year."
Other purchases in Princess Royal's lot of bulls included Lot 17, Boonaroo Charlie T309, sold for $22,000 and Lot 19, Boonaroo N20 Kasbah T288, sold for $28,000.
The second highest-priced bull of the day, Lot 4, Boonaroo Genius T227, sold for $30,0000 and will stay within western Victoria after being bought by Winfield Angus Stud, Wangoom.
His sire was Boonaroo Genius Q63, while his dam was Boonaroo Jedda R65.
Winfield Angus co-principal Clare Porter said she was impressed by the bull's 600-day weight EBV of +157 and a birthweight of +4.6.
"This bull has great docility, with easy calving, and we were pretty impressed by his bloodline as well," she said.
"It will definitely improve our calves coming through for replacement heifers and in selling higher weights for our younger calves.
"It was our first time here, and the quality of what was on offer made it hard to pick."
Other volume buyers on the day included CP & LM Iredell, Pigeon Ponds, who took home six bulls for $55,000, with their top price bull - Lot 50, Boonaroo Charlie T134 - sold for $12,000.
Four bulls were bought by Withnell Dairy, Carapook, who spent $51,000, and Carapook Pastoral, Casterton, who spent $41,000.
Of the 94 registered buyers from Victoria and South Australia, 72 went home with at least one bull.
Boonaroo stud co-principal Shane Foster said having a wide range of purchasers attend the sale was encouraging for local producers in Victoria and SA.
"Having some of those bulls sell at a base price meant that there was something for everyone, and having those who were willing to pay a bit more gave some confidence today," he said.
"We try to give value all our clients, from those who have been with us right from the start of our journey about 20 years ago to those who have begun purchasing from our purchases."
He said consistency was a focus for the stud over the past year and that most of the 2024 sale group were good "curve benders".
"We have been focusing on breeding a type that is soft, deep, has plenty of muscle and great docility," he said.
"We then can work with the data and focus well on intramuscular fat and eye muscle depth, which lends itself to a bull that has good calving ease."
