Anthrax detected in cattle at second property in northern Victoria

Authorities have detected a second beef property with anthrax one week after the disease was detected at a neighbouring property in northern Victoria.
One cow has died at Shepparton, while the remaining livestock are being vaccinated.
The serious infectious disease is caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis.
A total of 10 beef cattle have died across the two properties since it was first detected.
Agriculture Victoria said veterinarians and animal health staff were working closely with farmers in the region to assist with surveillance and vaccinations.
Victorian chief veterinary officer Graeme Cooke said the second detection was not unexpected, particularly during summer, assisted by the long survival of the anthrax bacteria in soil.
"Local farmers, veterinarians and Agriculture Victoria are well prepared to handle these incidents, with quarantine and biosecurity arrangements in place and vaccinations underway for potentially exposed livestock,' Dr Cooke said.
Agriculture Victoria said anthrax was not a concern for the public, noting:
Farmers are urged to report any cases of unexplained deaths to the 24-hour Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888, to your local vet, or to Agriculture Victoria animal health staff on 136 186.
Anthrax has occurred intermittently in Victoria, NSW and Queensland in recent decades.
In Victoria, this is often in northern areas of the state, Dr Cooke said, but historically it has been recorded across all of the state.
The last detection of anthrax in Victoria was in sheep in February 2022 near Swan Hill.
