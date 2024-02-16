Stock & Land
Anthrax detected in cattle at second property in northern Victoria

February 16 2024 - 12:42pm
The disease was detected in a cow herd in northern Victoria. File picture
Authorities have detected a second beef property with anthrax one week after the disease was detected at a neighbouring property in northern Victoria.

