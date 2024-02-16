Stock & Land
Home/News

Strathbogie farmers working to find solutions to long power outages

PP
By Philippe Perez
Updated February 16 2024 - 3:45pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clark Holloway, Strathbogie, is concerned over continued power outages in his region. Picture supplied.
Clark Holloway, Strathbogie, is concerned over continued power outages in his region. Picture supplied.

Farmers and regional communities in the Strathbogie are joining their neighbours in Euroa in urging AusNet to put more resources into improving infrastructure or even building a new microgrid system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.