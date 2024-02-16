Ballarat steer and grown weaners meet with stiff, four state competition

A huge yarding of "exceptional" weaner and grown steers met with strong competition, with lighter pens again attracting the most interest.
TB White Ballarat offered the bulk of the cattle in the 5516-head yarding, which followed another big sale, at Mortlake, yesterday.
Leongatha agents also recently yarded nearly 6000 head.
"There was an exceptional run of cattle with weight, with the best pen of the spring-peak cattle making $2190 - but there were plenty weighing between 450-550kg making between $1800-1950," TB White Ballarat auctioneer Tom Madden said.
He said most of the yarding weighed more than 300kg, with "proper-bred" calves selling for more than 400c/kg.
TB White principal Leo White said the large yarding sold very quickly.
"When you sell 5500 head of cattle in three hours, it shows people were keen to buy them," Mr White said.
Weaner steers sold to a top of $1860, with cattle between 280-330kg making a top of 443c/kg.
Steers between 280-330kg sold for a top of 440c/kg, while those between 330-400kg, topped at 416c/kg.
Grown steers topped at $2190; the heaviest, weighing more than 600kg, went for a top of 317c/kg.
Adam Greenbank, Carnham, sold his first steers at Ballarat, after holding onto them for about six months.
He leases 400 hectares from his parents, running 700 cross-bred ewes and lambs and about 50 head of cows with calves-at-foot.
He first had his steers assessed last year, and was offered an honest appraisal of what they might fetch.
"It was the bottom of the market and I was told I would get $900 if I was lucky," Mr Greenbank said.
"So I looked at them and thought spring was coming on, with a bit more feed, so I thought I would try and grow them out a little bit."
He sold a pen of 12 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 490kg, for $1680 or 342c/kg.
"I could have brought more, but I decided to split them, I decided to wait until the March sales to try and average the price out, if the market kicks on," he said.
"There could be a lot of interest, or too much supply on the day, and the market comes back a fraction, but I am pleased with what they did make," he said.
Commission buyers Campbell Ross, Melbourne, Andrew Lowe, Wagga Wagga, NSW, Damian Whyte, Tumut, NSW and Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW were active on all classes of cattle.
Buyers from Charlton feedlot, Thomas Foods International, Tintinara, South Australia, Mort & Co, which has Queensland feedlots, and Midfield Meats, Warrnambool, were joined by Gippsland agents Don Bowman, Elders and Eddie Hams, Nutrien, both of Korumburra.
Local Ballarat agents were also buying for restockers and cattle also sold into Wangaratta and NSW.
"Cattle were going everywhere, to Forbes, mid NSW, and further north, South Australia," Mr Madden said.
Spring Creek Organics sold 22 Millah Murrah, Banquet and Bannaby-blood steers, 728kg, for $2190 or 300c/kg.
P Rumler and Sons sold 21 steers, 642kg, for $2040 or 317c/kg and 25, 560kg, for $1750 or 312c/kg.
T and BM Dodds sold 18 Banquet-blood steers, 626kg, for $1950 or 311c/kg.
Morvan sold 27 High Spa-blood steers, 572kg, for $1750 or 305c/kg.
Nebpak Enterprises sold 30 Franc-blood steers, 512kg, for $1700 or 332c/kg.
Springdallah sold 12 Franc-blood steers, 621kg, for $1960 or 315c/kg and 16, 441kg, for $1520 or 344c/kg.
Carrahill sold 24 Franc and Tiarna-blood steers, 590kg, for $1970 or 333c/kg and 72, 491kg, for $1760 or 358c/kg.
V Briody sold 27 Pathfinder-blood steers, 522kg, for $1750 or 335c/kg.
B and J Cahill sold 10 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 591kg, for $1870 or 316c/kg.
FA and KJ Eldridge sold 49 Te Mania and Rennylea-blood steers, 453kg, for $1580 or 348c/kg.
DB Muir sold 15 Tiarna-blood steers, 464kg, for $1600 or 344c/kg.
Bluegate Pastoral sold 19 Weatherly-blood steers, 454kg, for $1640 or 361c/kg.
Lake Goldsmith sold 47 Merridale and Texas-blood steers, 442kg, for $1570 or 355c/kg.
PR, C, M and KM Berlyn sold 25 Banquet-blood steers, 464kg, for $1520 or 344c/kg.
Long Gully Pastoral sold 29 steers, 404kg, for $1380 or 341c/kg.
Bentham Beef sold 20 Murdeduke-blood steers, 394kg, for $1390 or 352c/kg.
DJ and AL Briody sold 18 Banquet-blood steers, 380kg, for $1350 or 355/kg.
The Pines sold 27 Murdeduke-blood steers, 382kg, for $1390 or 364c/kg.
High Spa sold 57 steers, High Spa-blood, 384kg, for $1430 or 372c/kg.
Stump Hill sold 30 Te Mania-blood steers, 347kg, for $1340 or 344c/kg.
Fraser Partners sold 36 Franc and Murdeduke-blood steers, 392kg, for $1460 or 372c/kg.
Bentham Beef sold 20 Murdeduke-blood steers, 394kg, for $1390 or 352c/kg.
The Pines sold 27 Murdeduke-blood steers, 382kg, for $1390 or 364c/kg.
High Spa sold 57 steers, High Spa-blood, 384kg, for $1430 or 372c/kg.
Fraser Partners sold 36 Franc and Murdeduke-blood steers, 392kg, for $1460 or 372c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.