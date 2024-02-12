Keen NSW buyers pay top dollar for Herefords at Yarram Park's annual sale

INTERSTATE buyers from NSW and South Australia showed solid interest in Yarram Park's Hereford bulls at its annual on-property bull sale in Willaura on Monday.
Buyers from NSW in particular were not shy in bidding through the sale, with two buyers from the New England region buying up big.
The stud sold 48 of 59 Hereford bulls offered under the hammer for an average of $11,687.
A partnership between Newcomen Hereford stud, Ensay, and Amos Vale Hereford stud, Pinkett, NSW, bought the top-priced bull of the day, paying $50,000 for Lot 2, Yarram Emperor T151.
The April 2022-drop weighed 826 kilograms, with his scrotal size at 38 centimetres and an intramuscular fat (IMF) of 1.6 per cent.
His sire was Talbalba Emperor P043, while his dam was Yarram Marinda P007.
Newcomen stud principal Barry Newcomen said the bull he purchased was a "good, all-around bull," and he was impressed by its temperament.
"He is well balanced and has pretty-good figures all around and the breeding is a bit different to what I usually have had as well," he said.
"Our bulls are looking good for our own sale in March and this is the second time we have worked in conjunction with Amos Vale to use in different seasons."
The second-highest price paid was by a buyer based not too far from Pinkett, that being Lotus Hereford stud, Glenn Innes, NSW, who paid $32,000 for Lot 13, Yarrum Mojo T1165.
That bull was a March 2022-drop weighing 858kg, with a scrotal size of 43cm and an IMF of 0.4pc.
Yarram Park cattle manager Michael Peterson said there was a big focus on having no supplement feed throughout the year, which catered to many buyers' interests.
"That is something we like to be consistent on," Mr Peterson said.
"We want our bulls to do things for themselves by feeding on grass and not having that supplementary feed, which has been made easy with the good season we have had."
He said the sale result was pleasing for the stud and was a "result of hard work through the year".
In a sign of the eager interest from northern studs, Yugilbar Pastoral, Grafton, NSW, paid the third-highest price of $25,000 for artificial insemination bull Lot 5, Yarrum Unique T086.
Thomas DeGaris & Clarkson, Penola, SA, was the most-prominent buyer, buying seven bulls for its clients and an additional two bulls post sale, spending $87,000 in total.
The top price paid in their purchases was $16,000 for Lot 11, Yarram Lottery T030.
Day Farms, Deniliquin, NSW, the Hortle family, Casterton, and Leon Wheeler, Wallacedale, were significant volume buyers of the day, with each buyer purchasing four bulls.
Hutton Partnership, Hamilton, represented local clients, spending $42,000 in total for two bulls - Lot 1, Yarram Storm T038, for $20,000, and Lot 10, Yarram Lottery T077, for $22,000.
Elders Victoria and Riverina stud stock manager Ross Milne said many buyers got value at the sale, with most bulls selling between $6000-$12,000.
"I thought we achieved a good average of $11,000, and agents are pretty happy with how solid prices are right now," he said.
"A couple of sales went into prominent studs, which I am sure is a win for Yarram Park."
