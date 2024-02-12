Stock & Land
Keen NSW buyers pay top dollar for Herefords at Yarram Park's annual sale

By Philippe Perez
Updated February 13 2024 - 11:26am, first published February 12 2024 - 4:10pm
Yarram Park cattle manager Michael Peterson and Yarram Park general manager Craig Brewin, Willaura and Barry Newcomen, Newcomen Herefords, Ensay who bought Lot 2 Yarram Emperor T151 for $50,000 in partnership with Amos Vale Herefords, Pinkett, NSW.
INTERSTATE buyers from NSW and South Australia showed solid interest in Yarram Park's Hereford bulls at its annual on-property bull sale in Willaura on Monday.

