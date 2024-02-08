Stock & Land
Rainfall downstream of Eildon 'primary' contributor to peak Goulburn flows

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated February 9 2024 - 10:48am, first published 6:00am
Lake Eildon: information supplied by Goulburn Murray Water shows the role it plays in flood mitigation. Picture supplied
Data gathered by Goulburn Murray Water, and shared on its social media, shows January's flood at Seymour and Yea - as well as in 2022 and 2023 - were most likely the result of heavy rainfall downstream of Lake Eildon.

