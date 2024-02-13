Stock & Land
Home/News

Growing opportunities for local shearers, as workforce numbers grow

PP
By Philippe Perez
February 13 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marwood shearing director Bill Woodgate, Ballarat, with local shearers and woolclassers Sophie Bradshaw, Ballan and Skye Gillingham, Beaufort. Mr Woodgate said the sector has recovered from major workforce shortages during COVID. Picture by Philippe Perez
Marwood shearing director Bill Woodgate, Ballarat, with local shearers and woolclassers Sophie Bradshaw, Ballan and Skye Gillingham, Beaufort. Mr Woodgate said the sector has recovered from major workforce shortages during COVID. Picture by Philippe Perez

A growing influx of overseas shearers and woolclassers is giving confidence for local shearing contractors, despite fluctuating peak seasons over recent years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.