Farmers liken wild dog attacks to an 'apocalypse' if population expands

Bryce Eishold
Updated February 12 2024 - 9:57am, first published 6:50am
Sheep and cattle farmer Peter Sandy, Buchan, says wild dog attacks are 'numbing', and says more needs to be done to control their growing numbers. Picture supplied
Sheep farmers in the state's high country have taken aim at bureaucrats over fears the number of wild dog trappers could be reduced, allowing for wild dog numbers to grow to "uncontrollable" populations within years.

