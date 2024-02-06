Stock & Land Beef Week chair praises studs for showcasing top quality cattle

The chair of the 33rd Stock & Land Beef Week said there was an impressed by the lengths producers went to in presenting their animals for visitors across Victoria.
The annual event wrapped up on Sunday with more than 140 studs opening their gates to showcase their herds.
Beef Week chair John Adams said he was pleased with attendance throughout the week.
"Personally, I travelled to 26 studs in the week and there were up to 50 people at times attending some properties that I visited, so the interest is high," he said.
"The effort people went into preparing cattle was a factor of that and the weather had a lot to do with it too, which was great all week.
"It didn't rain, it wasn't hot, it was just perfect. Over the years we've had heat waves, we've had rain, we've had floods and but this year the planets aligned for a great week."
The chance for studs to showcase new cattle breeds was also a very encouraging sign for the industry, according to Mr Adams.
"There are quite a few Speckle Park studs that I saw were really popular, and they're a pretty young breed in this country," he said.
"It was good to see some of those rarer breeds through the week."
Mr Adams thanked all participants of the day as well as Beef Week event director Annie Elliott, who was taking on the role for the first time.
"I think she did a sterling job for her first year, and I'm sure it was a great learning experience for her," he said.
"This year we had a new initiative which we didn't have before which was designed by Annie, and everywhere I went, I used it.
"I also want to thank other members of the Beef Week committee who also travelled around the state visiting studs along with Stock & Land who have always stood by the event for so long."
